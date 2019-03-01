Police: Bullet exited man’s scrotum after he tried to adjust gun

MARION, IN (WAVE) – A bullet exited a man’s scrotum after he accidentally shot himself, according to Marion police.
Mark Anthony Jones, 46, told police he was walking near the Girl Scout cabin around 6:45 on Feb. 28 when a Hi Point 9 mm he was carrying in his waistband began to slip. Jones told Marion County police he reached down to adjust the gun and it discharged.
Marion Police Department Deputy Chief Stephen Dorsey said the bullet entered above Jones’ penis and exited through his scrotum.
Jones was treated at Marion General Hospital.
Dorsey said Jones did not have an Indiana handgun license.
The Grant County Prosecutors office will review Jones case.
