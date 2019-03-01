SnowTALK! Friday Edition

Snowfall... Considering the above, there is certainly a bust and overachieving potential with this setup. Modeling is good, but isn’t the best on mesoscale features that make a difference on temperatures and rates. Those issues will go down to the wire to get resolved. But we need to make a forecast, right? That is where our stress kicks in :) I can see the argument for both sides of here heavier snow bands as well as a longer rain duration. Both have happened here before. One thing I am looking at is the amount of wet-bulbing (cooling of the atmosphere) we could gain early Sunday. If that portion of this equation is limited, I may lean more toward the longer rain/limited snow idea. Until then, I have go do with the data I do have now and that still suggests 4″ totals possible a few counties either side of I-64. Could we see more than that? Yes, total potential liquid is roughly .50 to .70″ so if we are colder than expected, we can take advantage of that moisture. Just be aware that the opposite applies as well...if we take longer to get cold, the snowfall will be less than impressive. I am sure you snow-lovers just screamed at me, but these are the challenges we face at this latitude. Small changes have big outcomes.