UofL Women, possibly UK Men part of busy March at KFC Yum! Center

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The KFC Yum! Center kicks off one of its busiest months in its history this March, starting with the March 1 Blake Shelton concert. Big concerts continue and at the end of the month, the arena will hold both the NCAA Men’s and Women’s basketball tournament games.
The push is on for KFC Yum! Center staffers to keep up the pace. The University of Louisville also has a lot on its plate with NCAA basketball hosting duties.
Just when you thought Senior Night for the UofL Women was the last chance to see Asia Durr, Arica Carter and Sam Fuehring in action, they’ll be back this month, along with a lot of other excitement.
“We let our families know that we might not be seeing them much for the next six weeks,” Eric Granger, the General Manager of the KFC Yum! Center smiled.
One look at the arena’s website tells the story: Weezer, Metallica, Kiss, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, one more UofL Men’s home game against Notre Dame--and then, March Madness.
As one of the top teams in the country, the UofL Women will play in the first and second rounds of the NCAA tourney March 22-25 in Louisville.
“It takes a lot of planning,” Granger explained. “We’ve been working with the NCAA ever since we were awarded the bid, maybe two years ago.”
“It just takes a lot of people, when you’re putting on an event of this magnitude,” UofL Sports Information Director Kenny Klein said.
With several teams coming into town, working stats, hotels and logistics, it’s no small task for Klein and his crew. They’ve been preparing for more than a year.
“It’s like hosting a regular season game on steroids,” Klein laughed. “It’s all of our current staff that are here, plus other staff that we bring in from other places to help us, and there’s a lot of people within the community that help us, too.”
And although the UofL Men are not allowed to play here, the university hosts the Men’s NCAA South Regional March 28 thru 30. If the University of Kentucky is a number one seed, there’s a good chance the Cats could take the court. As in past years, Big Blue Nation is certain to fill downtown streets, restaurants and pubs.
No matter what happens, Granger explained, “It’s going to be the best basketball in the country, because it’s the regional Sweet 16 and Elite 8.”
UofL Women Season ticket holders have been contacted by the university. All other tickets for men’s and women’s games are on sale now on Ticketmaster and at the KFC Yum! Center.
Granger reminded everyone to allow extra time for traffic and security.
