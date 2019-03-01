Wayside Mission updates rules for Louisville’s first low-barrier shelter

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two months after Wayside Christian Mission opened Louisville’s first low-barrier shelter, there have been some changes made to the rules.
Pets must now be kept in kennels at night--they are no longer allowed to sleep with their owners.
Drugs have been another problem.
Intoxicated people are allowed in, as long as they don’t bring drugs or alcohol inside.
“We have found that a lot of folks are bringing drugs with them, selling drugs inside. so that we cannot tolerate,” Wayside Mission Shelter Director Nina Moseley said.
Violence has also been an issue.
Mosely said their security guards are attacked about three times a week.
Now, anyone banned from Wayside for violence must meet with a manager before they can re-enter the shelter.
Everyone must leave their beds each morning so the dormitory can be cleaned.
And parents will small children are now required to send them to the day program at St Stephen Baptist Church.
“Low-barrier does not mean no barrier,” Moseley said. “There have to be some rules when you have this many people in a room in order to keep everyone safe."
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.