Woman dies following shooting inside Valley Station home

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman died after she was shot in the Valley Station neighborhood Thursday.
A call of a shooting came in at approximately 7 p.m. in the 9700 block of El Prado Street, near Dixie Highway and Valley Station Road, Metrosafe said.
Louisville Metro police said a woman in her 20s was shot while inside her home.
Someone in a private vehicle drove the victim to KentuckyOne Southwest Hospital, where police said she was stabilized before crews transported her to University Hospital.
LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said the woman was pronounced dead at University Hospital on Friday.
The name of the victim has not been released.
No arrests have been made and police said they don’t have any suspects.
Anyone with information on this crime should call the Louisville Metro Police Department’s anonymous police tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
