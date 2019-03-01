Woman hit by car, killed while crossing Cane Run Road

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police said a woman was hit by a car and killed in southwest Louisville on Thursday night.
It happened on Cane Run Road near Shanks Lane just after 8 p.m., a Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman, Alicia Smiley, said.
Police said the woman was crossing the road outside a crosswalk when she was hit by a driver going south on Cane Run Road.
That driver did stop, Smiley said.
The woman who was hit was believed to be in her 40s. Police said she was rushed to University Hospital, where she later died.
She has not been identified.
Police said they do not suspect the driver was impaired. However, their investigation is ongoing.
The southbound lanes of Cane Run Road are closed at Shanks Lane. Police said they will be closed until at least 10:30 p.m. Drivers should chose an alternate route.
