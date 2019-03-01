Woman hit by vehicle on Cane Run Road identified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A woman who died after she was hit by a vehicle on Cane Run Road has been identified.
Charlotte Hatley, 48, was hit by a vehicle in the 4500 block of Cane Run Road at 8 p.m. Thursday, according to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Anthony Wight.
Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said Hatley was crossing Cane Run Road outside a crosswalk when she was hit by a driver going south.
The driver of the vehicle did stop.
Hatley was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Police are continuing to investigate the case.
