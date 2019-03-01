Woman mauled to death by neighbor’s six dogs in TN

PALL MALL, TN (WTVF/CNN) - A funeral is scheduled for Saturday for an elderly woman mauled to death by a neighbor’s dogs in Tennessee.
At 88 years old, Jill Peterson could do very little to defend herself from the six German shepherds, and the woman’s family believes given the dogs’ history, they should’ve never been roaming free to begin with.
“I just can’t believe it, its like a nightmare to me, so,” said her sister, Nina Brown. “Three of them came after me.”
Peterson was out behind her home clearing a drainage ditch on Tuesday night when suddenly six German shepherds belonging to a neighbor viciously began to attack the defenseless woman.
“When she started back in the house, that’s when they got her and attacked her. They drug her down there in the yard and all of her clothes was off. They just tore them, her shoes and everything. All of her hair is out. The casket can’t be open. It’s like a nightmare. It’s hard to believe,” Brown said.
The 88-year-old was airlifted to Vanderbilt. Her injuries were simply too severe to survive.
“Took my sister’s life, I don’t feel good about it, it will be with me the rest of my life,” Brown said.
Authorities were warned about the dogs multiple times before.
“The law had been out here several times,” Brown said.
“Well, this is a very sad situation and takes you back when you think about the facts,” said District Attorney Bryant Dunaway, who said he’s considering criminal charges against the dogs’ owner.
“Possibilities of a homicide crime likened to criminal negligent homicide could be where we land,” he said.
“Whatever she gets won’t be enough, I’m sorry, but that’s the way I feel. She knew the dogs were dangerous and didn’t do nothing about it,” Brown said.
The dogs were put down and are being examined by a vet.
A day after this attack, another 88-year-old woman was mauled to death by dogs.
Johnnie Mae Garner was mauled to death by a pack of six dogs in Lubbock, TX, KCBD reported. The dogs were reportedly trying to get in her yard.
