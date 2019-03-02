Girl, 11, charged in death of 1-year-old boy, allegedly after beating him in anger

SUITLAND, MD (WJLA/CNN) – An 11-year-old girl in Maryland was charged in the death of a 1-year-old boy this week after, police allege, she assaulted the baby over an argument she had with a friend.
The incident occurred last Sunday and the boy, Paxton Davis, was taken to the hospital. He died there later this week.
“When the hospital staff took a look at our 1-year-old victim, they immediately called our child abuse detectives and, due to the severity of the injuries to the 1-year-old, our homicide unit also got involved and began to investigate,” said Brian Reilly of Prince George’s County Police.
Detectives learned that the boy had been left alone with the 11-year-old, a family friend. Police said she admitted to assaulting the baby. She was allegedly angry over an argument that had nothing to do with the child, but took her anger out on him.
The girl has been charged as a juvenile with 1st-degree child abuse resulting in death.
A woman who said she was the adult sister of the girl described her as troubled.
“What we’re trying to do now is get her to a better place where she can mentally be helped,” the woman said.
