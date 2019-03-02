Girl with cystic fibrosis gets wish for Owensboro shopping spree

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Judaea Taylor was treated like a princess today, getting a grand welcome from employees at Independence Bank before her big shopping spree.
“I wasn’t expecting everyone,” Judaea said. “It’s like the whole population of everything!”
Judaea was even given a key to the city by Mayor Watson.
“They actually care about me and that’s nice to think," she said.
Make-A-Wish Foundation was able to grant Judaea her ultimate wish: a shopping spree in Owensboro. The 12-year-old says there aren’t big stores in Ohio County and she wanted to come to Owensboro for the shop of a lifetime.
“She’s just always wanted to come here," Pam Taylor, Judaea’s mother said. "And I said we can go to Nashville, we can go to the Mall of America, where do you wanna go? Owensboro! So we’re here!”
“Everyone here is really nice," Judaea said. "I just like this place so I came here instead of anywhere else.”
And in Target, it’s easy to see Judaea’s personality shine through. She loves LOL Surprise, unicorns, and anything pink.
“I’m just so glad that everyone else in our Tri-State area will get to see what a special daughter I’ve raised,” Pam said.
But when talking about her cystic fibrosis, her mood changes. Her sister has it, as well, and another sister passed away because of it 10 years ago.
“I have to do my vest -- which is like a 20 minute thing that shakes you and stuff," Judaea said. "And then I have to do treatments which I’ve done this morning.”
Judaea’s mother said seeing her daughter acting like a true 12-year-old is the biggest blessing of the day.
“It’s amazing," Pam said. "It truly is amazing. I feel very blessed.”
