Inmate escapes in Jennings County

VERNON, IN (WAVE) - An inmate from Jennings County escaped a Jail Officer in Indiana Friday.
Inmate Kimlynn Patton escaped in the area of the courthouse in Vernon, the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office said.
A large police presence is actively attempting to locate him.
Patton was last seen wearing a black and white striped uniform. He was not armed at the time of his escape, police said, but should be considered dangerous.
Anyone who sees him or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
