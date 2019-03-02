1 killed in Harrison Co. rollover accident

HARRISON CO, IN (WAVE) - One person was killed in an accident in New Salisbury on Saturday.
According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, officers responded to the report of a rollover accident at the intersection of Highway 64 and Highway 135 in New Salisbury.
Once on scene, crews found a gray Dodge Journey with one person inside. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.
HCSD’s initial investigation determined the car veered off Highway 64 for no apparent reason, into the grass off the right shoulder. Officers say the vehicle continued off the roadway, hit a culvert, then a hill, and went airborne.
Officers said once the vehicle landed, it rolled before stopping upside down.
Police said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. The Harrison County Coroner has not released the victim’s identity.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.