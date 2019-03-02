Man accused of shooting 4 people, killing 2 in Elizabethtown indicted on murder charges

Shadrach Peeler has been indicted on charges of murder and assault.
March 1, 2019

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - The man accused of shooting four people in Elizabethtown last week-- killing two of them-- has been indicted on murder and assault charges.

Shadrach Peeler is accused of killing the woman he lived with, Cherie Turner, then going to the T Mart and killing co-owner Subash “Su” Ghale, and shooting two others.

The shooting spree happened February 21. Peeler was arrested that same night.

T Mart was closed for several days but has since reopened.

