Man accused of shooting 4 people, killing 2 in Elizabethtown indicted on murder charges

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - The man accused of shooting four people in Elizabethtown last week-- killing two of them-- has been indicted on murder and assault charges.
Shadrach Peeler is accused of killing the woman he lived with, Cherie Turner, then going to the T Mart and killing co-owner Subash “Su” Ghale, and shooting two others.
The shooting spree happened February 21. Peeler was arrested that same night.
T Mart was closed for several days but has since reopened.
