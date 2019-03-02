Man shot, killed in Iroquois neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Friday night in Louisville’s Iroquois neighborhood.
It was reported around 11:52 p.m. on Stoltz Court, according to MetroSafe. That’s off Bluegrass Avenue near Taylor Boulevard, just south of the Watterson Expressway.
Emergency crews responded to the shooting and found a man dead, MetroSafe confirmed.
He has not been identified.
Few other details are known at this time.
Anyone with information on this crime should call the Louisville Metro Police Department’s anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
This story will be updated.
