Seven years ago deadly tornado hit Indiana and Kentucky

HENRYVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Seven years ago, lives and the landscape of southern Indiana and Kentucky changed after tornadoes tore through the area.
It took just a few minutes to forever change the lives of thousands in its path. Those who lived through the March 2, 2012 tornado will never forget how their lives were impacted.
The twister brought winds of 175 miles per hour, straight to the centerpiece of a Henryville school. You may remember the school bus tossed into a nearby restaurant.
Betty Carver's home was destroyed.
"It was a horrible noise, it was like the whole house was caving in and it was over in a heartbeat," Betty Carver said. "Just when you thought oh I'm not going to make this. It was silent it was over."
Communities like Marysville, New Pekin and Borden were also hit.
"It went right across the back of this Ridge which is closest I've ever been to a tornado," Brandon Koetter said.
March 2nd, the day Brandon Koetter will never forget, he stood on the roof of his Borden business and began shooting video of the deadly EF 4 tornado.
"It was extremely sad thinking about it because you could see the debris which you knew it was somebody's stuff," Koetter said.
Chelsea, Indiana also suffered heavy damage, as did Milton, Kentucky. In all, including the tornado in West Liberty Kentucky -- three dozen people lost their lives in storms that day.
West Liberty's Mayor says the town has never been the same. Some parts still haven't been completely repaired. The town even lost 30% of its population following that tragedy.
"It just looks like a bomb had went off on Main Street," Mayor Mark Walter said. "Truly believe we experience a form of PTSD. Something we cannot control. Year after driving down 519 knowing there was no warning but the cloud formation that day, was just as vivid as when we had our tornado."
The mayor says that his most graphic memory from that time is that of his church steeple laying on the ground. The church has been rebuilt.
Six people died in the EF-2 tornado that tore through East Bernstadt on that same day. Little Arthur Ridge Road took the brunt of that tornado.
The twister swept homes right off their foundations, including the mobile home of Wayne and Debbie Allen. They died when their home was tossed over the ridge. Tornado survivor Judy Bohinkski has since put in a storm shelter.
"We had a storm shelter for peace of mind," Bohinski said. "We had it put close to the house so we wouldn't have far to go. If anything were to happen again and our prayer is to never have to use it."
What was evident after the tornadoes are the people who helped rebuild communities.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.