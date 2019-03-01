Steve Crump shares his diagnosis during Colon Cancer Awareness Month on Morning Break

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - WBTV veteran reporter Steve Crump who has taken a medical leave of absence since 2017 has returned to Morning Break to share his diagnosis of colon cancer during Colon Cancer Awareness Month.
In an interview with anchor Jamie Boll back in August, Crump talked about his leave of absence but did not disclose his diagnosis. Since then, he has shared more details of his journey and his gratitude for the viewers.
Crump says when he was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2017, it shook his world.
“When you have a diagnosis of cancer, people say reality check. It’s a mortality check”, Crump said.
A surgical procedure to remove the cancer earlier led to a serious MRSA infection. MRSA is a bacterium that causes infections in parts of the body that is tough to treat because it’s resistant to some commonly-used antibiotics.
Crump says the infection caused him to be in the hospital for 51 days. For a time, he was on dialysis, breathing through a ventilator and using feeding tubes.
Crump brought along his doctor Dr. Mohamed Salem to discuss his health journey that forced him to temporarily put down his reporter hat. Colorectal cancers are the third most commonly diagnosed cancers in men and women and over 95,000 new cases are found every year, according to Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute.
Dr. Salem says risk factors for colon cancer can include your lifestyle habits, lack of exercise, excessive alcohol use and family history. Dr. Salem also discussed symptom of colon cancer which can include bleeding in your stool, unexplained weight loss, a change in your bowel movements, pain and fatigue.
According to Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute, screenings can help find colorectal cancer early, when it’s easiest to treat.
FIT 4 Life, a screening program for those without insurance, can provide assistance to those looking to be checked out. Interested individuals can call 980-442-2509 or email LCIOutreach@atriumhealth.org to find out more information and qualifications.
During Morning Break, Crump announced he plans to return to the television screen and put his reporter hat back on part time before the end of March.
Everyone at WBTV and those in the community continue to send Crump their well wishes.
