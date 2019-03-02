Suspect arrested in Iroquois shooting overnight.

The call came in just before midnight Friday (Source: Lee Holeman/WAVE 3 News)
By Laurel Mallory and Annie Moore | March 2, 2019 at 12:11 AM EST - Updated March 2 at 8:42 AM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Friday night in Louisville’s Iroquois neighborhood.

It was reported around 11:52 p.m. on Stoltz Court, according to MetroSafe. That’s off Bluegrass Avenue near Taylor Boulevard, just south of the Watterson Expressway.

Emergency crews responded to the shooting and found a man dead, MetroSafe confirmed.

He has not been identified.

Around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning, police arrested Leslie Marcum and charged him with murder in connection with the shooting.

Leslie Marcum (Source: LMDC)
Few other details are known at this time.

Anyone with information on this crime should call the Louisville Metro Police Department’s anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

This story will be updated.

