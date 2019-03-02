Victim identified, suspect charged with murder in Iroquois shooting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Friday night in Louisville’s Iroquois neighborhood.
It was reported around 11:52 p.m. on Stoltz Court, according to MetroSafe. That’s off Bluegrass Avenue near Taylor Boulevard, just south of the Watterson Expressway.
Emergency crews responded to the shooting and found a man dead, MetroSafe confirmed.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s office identified the victim as Mark A. Marcum, 62, of Louisville.
Around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning, police arrested Leslie Marcum and charged him with murder in connection with the shooting.
Mark Marcum’s death was ruled a homicide.
Anyone with information on this crime should call the Louisville Metro Police Department’s anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
This story will be updated.
