Bellarmine blows by Springfield to conclude regular season.

For the second straight game, 15 players saw court time for Bellarmine and the offense featured a balanced scoring attack. Daniel Ramser dropped in a career high 17 points to lead all scorers as 12 Knights hit the scoring column. Chivarsky Corbett just missed a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds while Adam Eberhard contributed 11 points and six assists. Senior Willie Schurfranz also made the most of his playing time, going 3-for-3 from the field and finishing with a season-high six points and two steals in just five minutes. Gilwan Nelson and Peyton Allen each scored 10 points to pace the Prairie Stars.Bellarmine finished the game shooting 62.3 percent overall and made exactly half of its 16 attempts from beyond the arc while draining all 16 attempts from the charity stripe. The Knights also were impressive on the backboards with a 36-18 rebounding advantage.