Cards celebrate “Senior Day” with win over Notre Dame

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UofL honored three seniors, Akoy Agau, Christen Cunningham and Khwan Fore, and then proceeded to score more than 60 points for the first time in five games in a 75-61 win over Notre Dame.
Jordan Nwora led the way with his fifth double-double of the season. He finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Malik Williams had his third career double-double, finishing with 16 points and 13 rebounds and VJ King pulled down a career-high 10 rebounds.
The Cards led 29-24 at the half, but did struggle from three, hitting just 1-12 (8%) in the first 20 minutes. They finished 2-22.
The Irish got within 50-44 on a John Mooney three-pointer with 12:58 left, but the Cards answered with a 10-2 run to take control.
It was just the Cards second win in their last seven games and snapped a three-game losing streak.,
UofL improves to 19-11, 10-7 in the ACC and guarantees itself a winning league record. Notre Dame falls to 13-16, 3-13.
The Cards finish the regular season at #2 Virginia (26-2, 14-2) on Saturday at 4 p.m. in Charlottesville, Virginia.
