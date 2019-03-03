Community stands in solidarity against hatred and fear during vigil for man killed at Olive Garden

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A week after Jose Muñoz was shot and killed at the Olive Garden on Outer Loop, family and friends gathered Saturday to reflect on this senseless act of violence.
They wanted to stand in solidarity and get the message across to not live in fear of retaliation because of race, color, or creed.
The violence has not only shaken Muñoz’s family, but also the Latino community, who rallied in full force.
“We’re not just doing this for my brother, we are doing this for everybody,” said Jose Cruz, Muñoz’s brother.
Close to 100 people crowded around Muñoz’s brothers in Jefferson Square, reflecting on the horror that brought them there.
“It’s not easy to say this, but I am sad my brother was killed out of hate,” said Efrain Muñoz.
The family says it all started when a 4-year-old child, belonging to of one of Muñoz’s friends, bumped into the alleged killer Devone Briggs, who then began to argue with the child’s father.
They say Muñoz only stepped in to break them up.
“Simply, this person did this because he hated us,” said Cruz.
Briggs was allegedly telling the family they did not belong there because they were Latino.
“We want the hate crime statute to be applied fairly, whether it be white on black crime, or black on brown crime, we just want that applied properly if that’s what the evidence calls for,” said community activist and family friend, Jessica Kennon.
But an act of hatred, was not the reason for gathering. It was love.
“My brother will always be with us,” said Efrain.
“They were an extremely tight knit family and they never expected anything like this, especially under those circumstances. Needless to say, they’re devastated,” said Kennon.
Symbols of his life and candles were arranged in the park to show his memory still burns bright. The memory of a caring and dedicated family man, now on his way home.
Muñoz will be transported back to his hometown in Mexico on Monday, back to his 7-year-old son his brothers said he was working so hard to get back to.
Police have charged Briggs with murder, but his attorney says the shooting was self-defense. The investigation is still ongoing, so there hasn’t been a decision on whether this will be pursued as a hate crime yet.
Briggs’ next court date is Thursday, March 7.
