Hoosiers keep NCAA bid dream alive after nipping Michigan State

Coach Miller's Hoosiers chalk up season sweep of Michigan State
March 2, 2019 at 11:54 PM EST - Updated March 2 at 11:54 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -BLOOMINGTON, In (AP) - Justin Smith scored a career-high 24 points, and Indiana beat No. 6 Michigan State 63-62 on Saturday.

Devonte Green added 13 points as Indiana (15-14, 6-12 Big Ten) earned its second straight win against a ranked opponent. The Hoosiers beat No. 19 Wisconsin 75-73 in double overtime on Tuesday night.

Indiana trailed 62-60 before Juwan Morgan made a layup with 1:46 left while being fouled by Xavier Tillman. Morgan then converted the three-point play to give the Hoosiers their first lead since the game's opening bucket.

Cassius Winston led Michigan State with 20 points and 11 assists. But he committed a turnover and missed a jumper as the Spartans (23-6, 14-4) pushed for the go-ahead basket in the final stretch.

