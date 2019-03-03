Shelby Park plants its 500th tree in 5 years

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Shelby Park neighborhood has planted its 500th tree in five years.
The neighborhood set a goal of planting 500 trees back in 2014, and they accomplished it on Saturday morning.
Mayor Greg Fischer and Metro Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith were on hand to help.
A total of 166 trees were planted Saturday. The trees were free to residents as long as they agreed to maintain and care for their trees.
Organizers hope the planting will help restore the urban tree canopy and reduce the heat island effect in the community.
“Many of our neighborhoods have a very low tree canopy, under 20 percent,” Louisville Grows Program Director Lisa Dettlinger said. “And we are helping restore the urban tree canopy, which helps with the heat island effect.”
“In 2014, following the call to action by Mayor Fischer and the fact Shelby Park’s tree canopy coverage had fallen to 19%, the Board of the Shelby Park Neighborhood Association committed to reforest our canopy by planting 500 trees in 5 years,” Shelby Park Neighborhood Association President Chip Rogalinski said in a statement.
"The board of the ShelbyPark Neighborhood Association challenges Louisville neighborhoods to answer the call and support Louisville Grows’ mission to reforest the city’s canopy and diminish our heat island’s effect on all of our citizens’ health.”
Louisville Grows partnered with the Shelby Park and Smoketown neighborhoods to complete the planting.
