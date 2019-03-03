Students compete in Louisville Regional Science and Engineering Fair

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - More than 300 science projects conducted by middle school and high school students were judged Saturday at the Louisville Regional Science and Engineering Fair.
Students presented their ideas to expert judges at the Kentucky Science Center.
There were 22 different categories, including computer science, chemistry and engineering.
Judges say science fairs like this create a curiosity and interest in science education across the community--and students agree.
“It’s competitions like this, places where kids can gather scientific ideas and inspirations, that really just give me hope for our future," student Rachel Spaulding said. "So I don’t think the future looks as bleak as people are saying it is. In fact I think we have a lot of hope. I think we have a bright future.”
Winning projects will move forward to state and international events.
