Study: US pedestrian deaths hit highest number since 1990

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The number of pedestrians killed on U.S. roads last year was the highest in 28 years, according to a report from the Governors Highway Safety Administration.
Using data reported by states, the GHSA estimates that 6,227 pedestrians were killed last year. That’s up 4 percent from 2017 and 35 percent since 2008.
According to the study, Indiana reported 42 pedestrian fatalities in the first six months of 2018, Kentucky saw 33.
The researchers attribute the increase to an increase in pedestrians, who are therefore more exposed, nighttime crossings on local roads away from intersections, unsafe driving behaviors like speeding or distracted or drowsy driving and alcohol consumption.
Other factors include smartphone use by both drivers and pedestrians, and a rise in the number of SUVs, which generally cause more severe pedestrian injuries.
