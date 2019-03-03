Vols romp past Wildcats

Kentucky: The Wildcats had won their first two games without injured forward Reid Travis, but they really felt his absence Saturday as their frontcourt players struggled to stay out of foul trouble and couldn’t contain Williams. Travis sprained his right knee in a victory over Missouri on Feb. 19. Montgomery had filled Travis’ spot in the starting lineup for wins over Auburn and Arkansas. Richards got that assignment Saturday and made his first start since Nov. 23. Richards ended up with eight points and seven rebounds, while Montgomery had two points and five boards