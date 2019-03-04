Billy Reed: Where is Zion’s shoe?

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – I am wondering what happened to the shoe. Surely the basketball managers at Duke didn’t throw it out. Maybe Zion Williamson still has it somewhere. He should, because it’s already the most famous shoe in college basketball history.
A Nike PG (for Paul George) 2.5 model, it was on Williamson's right foot when the Blue Devils played host to North Carolina on Feb. 20. Less than a minute into the game, Williamson got the ball on the high post and attempted to pivot to his right.
When a player is 6-feet-7 and 280 pounds, with the ability to start and stop quickly, it can put enormous pressure on his sneakers, which might be why Williamson had played in several models this season.
This time, as he attempted to pivot to his right, his foot exploded out of the sneaker, causing Williamson to lose control of the ball and fall backward.
He was immediately taken out of the game and sent to the locker room. The diagnosis was a sprained knee, which Duke fans regarded with relief at the time. But he has not played a second since then, and some believe his college career is over –- not due to the severity of the injury, but what he stands to lose if he gets injured again.
He already was going to get a huge shoe-and-apparel contract from Nike, Addidas, Under Armour, Puma, or somebody. Maybe $100 million or so. Now Nike will have to up the ante because it can’t afford to lose him to a rival who will use the blown-out sneaker to besmirch the swoosh.
But the others also will have to sweeten their bids because of what it might mean for their marketing efforts if they are able to sign the game’s next superstar and discredit Nike at the same time.
Besides that, it’s a foregone conclusion that Williamson will be the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft. There’s nothing he can do in the NCAA Tournament, including leading the Blue Devils to a championship, that will enhance his earning power or marketing appeal.
And for your information, the No.1 pick is guaranteed a first-year salary of $6,804,300 in his first year.
Understandably, there’s still a lot of kid in Zion, and to watch him on the bench during recent Duke games, it’s obvious he’s still invested heavily in his team and its dreams. He hugs, he leaps, he smiles big smiles.
But in today’s big-time college sports, there’s little room for sentiment. So the decision about whether he will return will be made when Zion and his parents sit down with various attorneys, agents, and advisors. They will present the facts in a hard, cold fashion. Nobody will be wearing a “Cameron Crazies” T-shirt.
If Zion decides it’s in his best interest to not play for Duke again, college basketball will find itself in an uproar. Never has the game seen a player able to command so much money that it was prudent for him to skip the NCAA Tournament.
Without Zion at Duke, the tournament would be wider open. But it also would lose the star who has stirred the drink throughout this college season. Many would see a defection by Zion as an affront to college athletics, and there would be another reason to hate Duke.
But if Zion plays, he must do it with reckless abandon, as we sportswriters like to say, because that’s his style. He can’t be held back by fear of injury. But can he do that when he’ll be asked about it at every press conference?
So I want to know where that sneaker is. I haven’t heard that it’s up for sale on EBay, where it probably would bring a small fortune. Nor have I read about it being sent to the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass., or auctioned off at some posh gallery in New York.
So it has to be somewhere, right? Who has it? What is he or she or they going to do with it? If I were a Nike rival, I’d try to buy it for display purposes.
I would not rule out Dick Vitale as a suspect. Oh, jeez. Where’s Inspector Clousseau when we really need him?
