Cards remain #3, Cats drop to #13 in AP Top 25

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After a 30 point blowout of then #10 NC State, the UofL women finished up the regular season with a 67-40 win at Pittsburgh on Sunday. They remain #3 in the AP Top 25. The Cards tip off play in the ACC Tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Friday at 6 p.m. against either Clemson, Virginia Tech or Wake Forest.