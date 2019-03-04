Cards remain #3, Cats drop to #13 in AP Top 25

Cards remain #3, Cats drop to #13 in AP Top 25
UofL All-American Asia Durr (Wise, John)
By Kent Taylor | March 4, 2019 at 6:17 PM EST - Updated March 4 at 6:17 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After a 30 point blowout of then #10 NC State, the UofL women finished up the regular season with a 67-40 win at Pittsburgh on Sunday. They remain #3 in the AP Top 25. The Cards tip off play in the ACC Tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Friday at 6 p.m. against either Clemson, Virginia Tech or Wake Forest.

Kentucky dropped two spots to #13. The Cats tip off in the SEC Tournament on Friday at 2:30 p.m.

RecordPtsPrv

1. Baylor (28) 27-1 700 1

2. UConn 27-2 663 2

3. Louisville 27-2 638 3

4. Notre Dame 27-3 625 4

5. Mississippi St. 27-2 580 5

6. Oregon 27-3 567 6

7. Stanford 25-4 518 7

8. Maryland 26-3 508 8

9. NC State 25-4 442 10

10. Iowa 23-6 431 12

11. Oregon St. 24-6 428 9

12. South Carolina 21-8 348 14

13. Kentucky 24-6 326 11

14. Gonzaga 27-3 320 16

15. Texas A&M 23-6 307 19

16. Miami 24-7 289 15

17. Marquette 24-6 268 13

18. Syracuse 22-7 239 17

19. Iowa St. 22-7 235 20

20. Arizona St. 19-9 151 21

21. Texas 21-8 119 18

22. Florida St. 22-7 82 22

22. Drake 23-5 82 23

24. Rice 24-3 75 24

25. UCLA 19-11 62 25

Others receiving votes: South Dakota St. 23, South Dakota 23, DePaul 19, BYU 7, Rutgers 7, Kansas St 7, Florida Gulf Coast 5, UCF 4, Missouri 2.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.