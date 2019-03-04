Commonwealth won’t seek death penalty in Marshall County High School shooting case

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - The commonwealth of Kentucky won’t seek the death penalty for alleged Marshall County High School shooter Gabriel Parker.
WPSD reported the commonwealth will seek life in prison for Parker, in a motion filed last week. Parker wouldn’t be eligible for parole until he served a minimum of 25 years of his sentence. Prosecutor Dennis Foust says the death penalty is not an option in Parker’s case, and he’s seeking the maximum punishment.
Parker is facing two counts of murder and 14 counts of first degree assault after he allegedly opened fire in Marshall County High School on January 23, 2018. 15-year-old Bailey Holt and Preston Cope were killed in the shooting.
The school has since added metal detectors, school resource officers, and banned all backpacks.
The commonwealth also asked that a trial date be set. They believe the trial will take approximately 20 days.
