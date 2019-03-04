Elizabethtown teen killed in Hart County crash

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A John Hardin High School senior was killed in a crash on Interstate 65 over the weekend.
According to Kentucky State Police, Kimberly “Analiese” Linder was traveling southbound around 11:30 Sunday morning when she exited the right shoulder of the roadway, hitting a guardrail. When Linder tried reentering I-65, she traveled into the path of Christopher Ross, 22, of Brownstown, IN who was operating a 2016 International semi-truck owned by TPS Industrial Services. Linder’s vehicle was struck by Ross’ in the passenger side.
Linder was rushed to Medical Center at Caverna where she pronounced dead.
Ross was not injured.
Hardin County Schools superintendent Teresa Morgan released the following statement following the news of Linder’s death:
"Our hearts are heavy this morning in learning about the loss of a John Hardin High School student over the weekend. Kimberly Analiese Lindner passed away after suffering injuries in an automobile accident on Interstate 65 in Hart County. She was a JHHS senior.
Analiese was a tremendous student with an extremely bright future. She was pursuing her high school diploma and her associate’s degree in our Academy @ EC3 program through our Hardin County Schools Early College and Career Center and our partnership with Elizabethtown Community and Technical College.
She was loved and adored by her family, friends, teachers and all of those with whom she made contact. Her potential was unlimited and she was on her way to success in whatever career field she would have chosen.
The weight that Analiese’s family now bears is overwhelming. This unspeakable, sudden and unexpected loss has shaken them and the John Hardin High School family to the core. Students at EC3 from Central Hardin High School and North Hardin High School and ECTC students were also friends with Analiese. We encourage our community and the rest of the HCS family to keep these families in their thoughts and deepest concerns."
Lindner’s death isn’t the only tragedy JHHS has seen this academic school year.
In October, two other students, Jacob Barber, 18, and Katarina Peeters,17, died after a suspect police were chasing drove through an intersection and hit the vehicle they were in.
“Therefore, those wounds are reopened as we begin mourning for Analiese,” Superintendent Morgan’s statement said. “I am extremely confident that our staffs at JHHS and EC3 will lead students in banning together and holding tight in their unbreakable bonds of love, courage and determination. I ask our Hardin County community to keep these students and families close to its heart as well.”
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.