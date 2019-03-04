Fischer awaits public response to proposed insurance tax hike

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -Raise insurance taxes 300%, or make deep cuts to vital services are the two choices Mayor Greg Fischer continues to offer the Louisville Metro Council as it tries to find a solution to a state-mandated pension bill and a 4-year budget gap totaling $65 million.
Monday night, a public hearing may determine how effective Mayor Fischer has been in convincing taxpayers that the best solution to this problem is more taxes.
In the hours before the hearing, Fischer remained on message speaking about human consequences to cutting funding at a city health clinic on Dixie Highway.
“All we’re trying to do is keep service levels at where they are today,” Fischer said. “And we’re talking about operating budgets. We’re competing against cities that are investing hundreds of millions more dollars into their cities for streetscapes and roads and parks. We’re not even talking about that.”
Metro council member and minority caucus leader Kevin Kramer voiced his opposition to the mayors' plan.
Kramer rejects the idea that taxes or cuts are only two choices.
“The deeper we get in and the more we look,” Kramer said. “The more I am in a position to say, not only am I rejecting those two as the only alternatives, I’m even at this point rejecting the notion that we have to recreate the budget between now and the end of March.”
Fischer said the final solution could be a combination of cuts and taxes.
“What I’m amenable to is a solution that has at least 14 metro council votes,” Fischer said. “The worst case scenario in our community is if the council says just cut it all. That would be horrible. So the council is working right now to find out what kind of consensus they can come to on putting together something everybody believe in.”
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.