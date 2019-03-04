FORECAST: Few spots this morning and the cold has locked in

ALERTS
- Wind chills in the single digits this morning and again Tuesday Morning
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Cold with some snow flurries flying around this morning.
We will see those flurries fade a bit today although a few more may develop to our east later.
A mix of sun and clouds expected with sub-freezing highs in the 20s. Very cold night ahead with some single digits to mid teens for most of the area.
Slow warming kicks in Tuesday but still likely remaining below freezing. We start the thaw out Wednesday before another weather system moves in Thursday. It may begin as some snow but it will quickly change to rain by Friday.
A warmer and stormier weekend is starting to take shape.
TODAY: Few flurries; Some sunshine, cold; HIGH: 28°
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy; LOW: 16°
TUESDAY: Mix of sun/clouds; Remaining below freezing; HIGH: 30°
