FORECAST: Well below average temperatures continue
Tonight it will be mainly clear with lows in the teens.
By Kevin Harned | March 4, 2019 at 5:25 AM EST - Updated March 4 at 5:10 PM

  • Wind chills in the single digits Tuesday Morning

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The heavy jackets and gloves will be needed over the next few days.

Another cold night is on the way under a mostly clear sky. Lows will dip into the teens for most locations, but a few spots in Indiana could fall into the single digits. With a light breeze in place, we’re looking at wind chills in the single digits.

A cold front will move in Tuesday afternoon bringing increased clouds and the chance for a few flurries.

Temperatures will remain below freezing for highs on Tuesday, but a warming trend begins on Wednesday.

Our next weather system comes in on Thursday with a period of snow at the onset, especially from I-64 northward, before changing to rain Thursday night.

A bigger storm system will bring warmer temperatures and storms (potentially strong) to the area late Saturday.

TONIGHT: Clear; Very Cold – single digit wind chills; LOW: 16°

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds and afternoon flurries; Still Cold; HIGH: 30°

  • Bitter Wind Chills
  • Snow to rain potential Thursday
  • WEEKEND: Warmer with T-storms

