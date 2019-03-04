FORECAST: Well below average temperatures continue

ALERTS
- Wind chills in the single digits Tuesday Morning
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The heavy jackets and gloves will be needed over the next few days.
Another cold night is on the way under a mostly clear sky. Lows will dip into the teens for most locations, but a few spots in Indiana could fall into the single digits. With a light breeze in place, we’re looking at wind chills in the single digits.
A cold front will move in Tuesday afternoon bringing increased clouds and the chance for a few flurries.
Temperatures will remain below freezing for highs on Tuesday, but a warming trend begins on Wednesday.
Our next weather system comes in on Thursday with a period of snow at the onset, especially from I-64 northward, before changing to rain Thursday night.
A bigger storm system will bring warmer temperatures and storms (potentially strong) to the area late Saturday.
TONIGHT: Clear; Very Cold – single digit wind chills; LOW: 16°
TUESDAY: Increasing clouds and afternoon flurries; Still Cold; HIGH: 30°
- Bitter Wind Chills
- Snow to rain potential Thursday
- WEEKEND: Warmer with T-storms
