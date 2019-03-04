Former LMPD, EPD K9 officer dies

Former K9 officer Niko passed away over the weekend. He served both LMPD and EPD.
By Makayla Ballman | March 4, 2019 at 12:09 PM EST - Updated March 4 at 12:09 PM

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Elizabethtown Police and Louisville Metro Police are mourning after losing of one of their own.

K9 officer Niko died over the weekend, both EPD and LMPD confirmed on Facebook.

Officer Niko served with LMPD K-9 Officer Megan Ramos-Merrick as her first partner between 2007 and 2012.

Niko then transferred to the Elizabethtown Police Department in 2012. He served as a single purpose drug dog until his retirement until 2016. He then went into retirement for years with his handler, former officer Chris Bland.

