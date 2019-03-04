Hope and Healing honors loved ones at Muhammad Ali Center

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Grieving family members got some support Sunday at the Muhammad Ali Center.
The Hope and Healing event honored those who died a sudden, traumatic death, like a homicide, overdose or accident.
It was put on by the Hosparus Health Grief Counseling Center.
The goal was to provide a place for people who are grieving to join with others sharing the same pain--and share messages of hope.
They also celebrated the lives lost with a ceremony--readings, reflective music and thoughts from survivors.
Families and friends were encouraged to bring pictures or displays of their loved ones.
One woman said she comes to help others going through what she did a couple of years ago.
“There is hope. You know. There is a dark side where no one ever wants to go there, I would never want anyone to go there, but you’re not alone in the grief,” attendee Katheryn Payne said.
This was the ninth year for the event.
