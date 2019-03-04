I-65 traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Bullitt County

I-65 traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Bullitt County
(Source: Bullitt County Detention Center)
March 3, 2019 at 10:08 PM EST - Updated March 3 at 10:08 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A traffic stop in Shepherdsville leads to the arrest of a Kentucky man on several drug charges.

The Kentucky State Police pulled over Manuel-Victor Jimenez early Saturday morning on I-65 for having defective equipment.

After making contact they discovered that the driver, Jimenez, did not have a valid driver license.

When a canine unit searched his car, police found heroin and drug paraphernalia.

Jimenez was charged with drug trafficking of a controlled substance of 100 grams or more and possession.

He is currently being held in the Bullitt County jail.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.