I-65 traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A traffic stop in Shepherdsville leads to the arrest of a Kentucky man on several drug charges.
The Kentucky State Police pulled over Manuel-Victor Jimenez early Saturday morning on I-65 for having defective equipment.
After making contact they discovered that the driver, Jimenez, did not have a valid driver license.
When a canine unit searched his car, police found heroin and drug paraphernalia.
Jimenez was charged with drug trafficking of a controlled substance of 100 grams or more and possession.
He is currently being held in the Bullitt County jail.
