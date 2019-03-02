Jasper police arrest two on ID theft charges

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Two people are in jail after authorities say they stole identities of hundreds of people across several counties.
One of those suspects is 42-year-old Michael Hammer who is being held in the Dubois County Jail.
Authorities tell us this is something they have never seen in the community. The investigation is going to continue for weeks.
A detective told us this all started at the beginning of February when the department started receiving reports from several people who were noticing fraudulent activity on their bank accounts.
People were also reporting their outgoing mail containing bill payments were going missing-which is who authorities say the suspects were gaining access to check information.
Jasper investigators found that these two people Lindsey Hammer and Michael Hammer were reportedly connected to stealing identities of hundreds of people, from ID’s to creating fraudulent checks and purchasing an ATV in someone else’s name.
Detectives say the couple also targeting storage units and it was a massive operation.
Lindsey Hammer was found in South Carolina and authorities are working to bring her back to Indiana to face charges. Meanwhile. the U.S. Secret Service is also investigating to see if they will face federal charges as well.
Authorities urge you to check your bank account information to make sure it hasn’t been compromised.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.