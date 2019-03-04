1,500 live turtles found wrapped in duct tape at Philippines airport

(CNN) - Police in the Philippines discovered more than 1,500 live turtles wrapped in duct tape inside suitcases at Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport.
The 1,529 turtles were found in four suitcases. The protected species included star tortoises, red-footed tortoises, sulcata tortoises and red-eared sliders, according to The Guardian.
Collectively, the reptiles are valued at $67,989 U.S.
The customs bureau said the bags were found in the airport’s arrival area. Officers said the bags had been brought on a flight from Hong Kong.
They were probably left behind after the person traveling with them found out about the airport’s crackdown on illegal wildlife trade, CNN said.
You can face more than a year in prison and a hefty fine if found guilty of smuggling in the country.
The turtles were turned over to the environment department on Sunday.
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.