8 officers placed on administrative leave following last weeks officer involved shooting

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Eight officers who were involved in an officer involved shooting in Elizabethtown on Feb. 26 have been placed on administrative leave.
According to Kentucky State Police, Elizabethtown Police Officers; Officer Tyler Brown, Officer Dustin Lucas, Officer Ken Swanson, Sgt. Alex Ruiz, and Sgt. Pete Chytla. Kentucky State Police Post 4 Troopers Ethan Whitlock and Jakob Clemons and Hardin County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Andrew Eckart were involved in the shooting on West Poplar Street in Elizabethtown and KY84 in LaRue County.
The officers placement on administrative leave is customary after being involved in an officer involved shooting.
KSP have not indicated how many times the suspect may have been shot.
PREVIOUS STORIES:
The suspect in that shooting remains in critical condition. Their identity has not been released.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.