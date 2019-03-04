Oldham County Police say man appears on cell phone video breaking 2-year-old’s leg

OLDHAM COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - An Oldham County man is facing charges after police say his girlfriend’s 2-year-old child was taken to Norton Brownsboro Hospital with a broken femur.
According to an arrest slip, Curt D. Marshall was arrested after his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son was treated for a spiral fracture of the left femur, and bruising on his legs and cheeks.
Police say deleted video evidence from a cell phone showed Marshall on February 20, grabbing the 2-year-old around his ankles and swinging him head over feet and throwing him onto the couch.
CPS was called to the hospital the following day, Februrary 21 around 11 a.m..
Also in the incident report, the 2-year-old’s mother claimed she couldn’t find a ride to get him to the hospital the night of the incident despite his crying and struggling to support his own weight. He was taken to the hospital the following day and required surgery to treat his injuries.
Police said the child’s mother went on to describe previous instances of Marshall hurting the child, including trying to put a lit cigarette in his mouth, burning his lip, and smacking the child hard enough to cause bruises
As a result of the Februrary 20 incident, Marshall is charged with second degree Criminal Abuse of a child 12 or under, first degree Wanton Endangerment and second degree assault.
Police say Marshall denies all accusations and described incidents, including denying he was in the home when the child’s leg was broken, despite video evidence.
