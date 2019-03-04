President Trump to help fund new Louisville VA Medical Center

WASHINGTON D.C. (WAVE) - United States Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced on Monday that President Donald Trump will submit a plan to fully fund the new Robley Rex VA Medical Center (VAMC) in Louisville, with his 2020 budget request to Congress.
After President Trump officially submits his budget request to Congress, lawmakers must then approve the funding level in the appropriations process.
“I want to thank President Trump for his assurance that my request to fully fund the Robley Rex VA Medical Center will be included in his budget, and I am proud to work with him to support Kentucky’s veterans,” Senator McConnell said. “This has been a long time coming, but this is a huge step forward for this important project. Kentucky veterans, who have served our country so bravely, deserve to receive quality health care in a new, modern facility. As Senate Majority Leader, one of my top priorities is to support our nation’s heroes, especially the more than 300,000 veterans who call Kentucky home. They have been waiting far too long for this medical center, and I am pleased we are now one step closer.”
Senator McConnell previously secured the initial $75 million for the project in 2008.
The full request of more than $400 million will be released later in March.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.