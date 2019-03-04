Public invited to weigh in on metro budget cuts, proposed tax increase

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The second of two public comment sessions on the Louisville Metro budget will take place Monday night.
Looking to make up for the $65 million shortfall over the next four years because of the pension crisis, Mayor Greg Fischer is proposing the insurance tax increase as an alternative to controversial city budget cuts.
Some metro council members have been taking it upon themselves to meet with their districts independently to hear opinions and balance feedback.
Metro Council President David James said budget cuts alone aren’t an option.
“When you talk about $65 million in cuts it’s an extremely painful process in our community and its cervices and it would set our city back,” said James.
Metro Councilwoman Jessica Green said there’s always another option.
”If someone ever says there is no fat meat or waste in the government, they’re either extremely naive or lying to the people,” said Green.
The public hearing starts at 6 p.m. In order to speak, you have to sign up an hour in advance. You have 3 minutes to give your opinion in front of everyone.
