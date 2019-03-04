Renovations inside NAFC animal shelter temporarily slowing adoptions

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Big changes are happening inside the New Albany Floyd County animal shelter as crews work to add more surgery space and giving animals more room.
The work being done inside the facility is slowing down adoptions short-term.
“So, this is cupcake," said Carrie Mooser, Senior Animal Control Officer with the New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter. Mooser points out the three cats inside the cat room, a low number for the typically busy shelter. Cupcake, Mooser explains, has been living at the shelter for about a month or so waiting to be adopted out.
“Just waiting on her new home,” Mooser said, petting the friendly cat. There are a limited supply of cats and dogs inside the New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter because of renovations to the building. Because of the work being done to the facility, they cannot spay and neuter animals until work wraps up.
"Certainly, animals we do have up for adoption, people can come and adopt them. But until we can get our surgery room done and back up and operating, no new animals can go back up for adoption,” Mooser said.
Crews worked inside the former animal intake room Monday afternoon, transforming it into a second surgery center. The new suite will provide more space for surgeries and give more space for animals to recuperate under closer supervision. With increases to spaying and neutering feral or community cats, the additional space is much needed.
"They’ve got more room to let the animals recuperate where they can see them,” Mooser said. “And that's really the main thing is giving them more physical space to work with in order to get these animals checked out, their surgeries and tests done so we can get them up for adoption."
They're also creating a new isolation room, to separate sick cats and dogs that are recovering. Currently, they’re held in the same room which can be stressful for the cats.
A drop in need for euthanasia has allowed for these changes to the facility.
“One of the rooms was pretty much solely for euthanasia and that is actually going to become our new surgery room. So we’re going from a euthanasia room to a surgery room," Mooser said.
They will still have to euthanize sick or dangerous animals. This drop in need for those services is welcomed here.
“I mean, as one of the two euthanasia technicians that work here, it’s the hardest part of the job," Mooser said.
For the time being, the shelter is asking owners seeking to surrender their pet to either find a different shelter or try to hold off surrendering until the renovations are complete. The work being done to the building can be very stressful for pets after losing their families.
These improvements to the facility are being paid for through community donations and through donations from the Floyd County Animal Rescue League.
They’re expecting work will be done at the end of next week. Then, they’ll be ready to match the shelter’s cats and dogs to forever homes once again.
“We’ve got animals that are waiting for their surgery date. They’re going to go up for adoption. We’re just waiting to get all this done and ready to go again," Mooser said.
For more information on the animals available for adoption, visit the NAFC shelter on their website by clicking or taping here.
