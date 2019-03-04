SnowTALK! Monday Edition

The video will cover mainly the setup on Thursday as a NW to SE stretched boundary tries to “light up” with snow during the afternoon and evening hours that day. It looks to be fairly stationary when it develops and that could then allow for some accumulations, but only for a few counties in that zone. The question is, where will that zone be? Decent agreement on the data right now this this looks to be north of the city and could very well end up north of WAVE Country in future updates. Dry air will play a role as well in limiting snowfall. In addition, it’ll be another daytime snow so it will battle the March heating. Either way, no need to get specific right now as we have a few days to track this. We know how these systems alter all the way down to the last minute. The cold will still be the main headline for a couple more days.