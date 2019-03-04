UofL football to hold Spring Showcase Thursday

Scott Satterfield was introduced to the public as UofL's new coach on Tuesday evening.
By Annie Moore | March 4, 2019 at 3:29 PM EST - Updated March 4 at 3:29 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Fans will get a chance to check out new head coach Scott Satterfield’s new team this week.

The team announced Monday it will hold a Spring Showcase on Thursday, March 7.

The showcase will open up the Cards’ final Spring practice to the public.

According to a release from the school, the practice will last approximately two hours, and will include 11-on-11 scrimmages.

Admission to the 2019 Spring Showcase is free. Parking lots will open at 2 p.m., and gates will open at 6 p.m..

