UofL football to hold Spring Showcase Thursday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Fans will get a chance to check out new head coach Scott Satterfield’s new team this week.
The team announced Monday it will hold a Spring Showcase on Thursday, March 7.
The showcase will open up the Cards’ final Spring practice to the public.
According to a release from the school, the practice will last approximately two hours, and will include 11-on-11 scrimmages.
Admission to the 2019 Spring Showcase is free. Parking lots will open at 2 p.m., and gates will open at 6 p.m..
