UofL’s Detmers named back-to-back ACC Pitcher of the Week

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UofL pitcher Reid Detmers was named ACC Pitcher of the Week for the second consecutive week.
This week, Detmers is co-Pitcher of the Week with Wake Forest’s Jared Shuster.
Detmers currently has a 2-0 record with a 0.45 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 20 innings.
He’s the first player to receive ACC Pitcher of Week honors since Florida State’s Tyler Holton in May 2017.
The Cardinals (8-3) host Morehead State Wednesday, before a three-game series against Boston College over the weekend.
