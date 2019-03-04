UofL’s Detmers named back-to-back ACC Pitcher of the Week

Reid Detmers was named ACC Pitcher of the Week (Source: Jeff Reinking/UofL Athletics)
By Annie Moore | March 4, 2019 at 3:39 PM EST - Updated March 4 at 3:39 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UofL pitcher Reid Detmers was named ACC Pitcher of the Week for the second consecutive week.

This week, Detmers is co-Pitcher of the Week with Wake Forest’s Jared Shuster.

Detmers currently has a 2-0 record with a 0.45 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 20 innings.

He’s the first player to receive ACC Pitcher of Week honors since Florida State’s Tyler Holton in May 2017.

The Cardinals (8-3) host Morehead State Wednesday, before a three-game series against Boston College over the weekend.

