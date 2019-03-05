AG Beshear wants more action taken to stop scam calls

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear is urging the U.S. Senate to enact legislation to curb illegal scam phone calls and caller ID spoofing.
Beshear, along with 53 of the nation’s attorneys general, sent a letter to the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation supporting the Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence (TRACED) Act.
“Kentuckians are fed up with the constant barrage of scam calls,” Beshear said in a press release. “I am joining a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general from across the country to support the TRACED Act, which, if enacted, will aid states, federal regulators and telecom providers in fighting illegal scam calls.”
The legislation would require voice service providers to participate in a call authentication framework to help block unwanted calls and create an interagency working group to take additional actions to reduce scam calls and hold telemarketers and robocallers accountable.
More than 48 billion robocalls were made in 2018, making them the number one source of consumer complaints to the Federal Trade Commission and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and resulting in millions in consumer losses.
Beshear said his Office of Consumer Protection receives more than a thousand complaints each year with respect to scam calls, telemarketing complaints and robocalls.
In October 2018, Beshear called on federal regulators to allow telephone service providers to block more illegal robocalls being made to Kentuckians.
To help Kentuckians stay ahead of scammers Beshear launched Scam Alerts. To enroll in the scam warning system, text the words KYOAG Scam to GOV-311 (468-311) or online by clicking here and select text message or email alert.
