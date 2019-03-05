Asia Durr named All-ACC First Team for third-straight year

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The UofL women’s basketball team’s star senior gained yet another accolade Tuesday.
Asia Durr was named All-ACC First Team for the third time in as many years.
Durr is averaging 21.4 points per game on the year, first in the ACC.
Her performance in the Cards 92-62 win over No. 10 NC State on Senior Night was another record setter. She tied her career-high 47 points, a program record. She also broke the ACC record for 3-pointers in a single game, with 11.
She was named ACC Player of the Year last year, as well. That award will be announced Wednesday.
No. 3 Louisville is the 2-seed in the 2019 ACC Tournament. The Cardinals open play on Friday, March 8 at 6 p.m.
