Clarksville raid nets stolen guns and drugs, 7 arrested

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) -Seven people were arrested after a SWAT raid at a home in Clarksville, Indiana.
Clarksville Police, along with help from Jeffersonville Police, New Albany Police and the Regional SWAT Team arrested Amanda Hunt, Patricia Turner, Lacy Oldham, Jess Turner, Albert Ullrich and Matthew Downs.
Police found drugs, stolen property, stolen guns and stolen vehicles at the home.
The arrest and recovery of the property involved in this raid will close multiple cases of burglary and other reports of stolen property.
Additional warrants are being issued for suspects involved with these individuals.
