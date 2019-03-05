Elizabethtown police looking for teen missing since Sunday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police in Elizabethtown are looking for a teen who hasn't been seen since Sunday.
According to a post on the Elizabethtown Police Department’s Facebook page (embedded at the bottom of this page), 17-year-old Allison Paige Huddleston was last seen leaving her house Sunday at about 11 a.m.
She was wearing a Tommy Hilfiger cream-colored sweatshirt with a red stripe, black pants, black tennis shoes, and a maroon toboggan.
The Facebook post also said that if she’s not in the Louisville area, she could be in the Indianapolis area.
