Elizabethtown police looking for teen missing since Sunday
By John P. Wise | March 5, 2019 at 6:37 PM EST - Updated March 5 at 6:37 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police in Elizabethtown are looking for a teen who hasn't been seen since Sunday.

According to a post on the Elizabethtown Police Department’s Facebook page (embedded at the bottom of this page), 17-year-old Allison Paige Huddleston was last seen leaving her house Sunday at about 11 a.m.

She was wearing a Tommy Hilfiger cream-colored sweatshirt with a red stripe, black pants, black tennis shoes, and a maroon toboggan.

The Facebook post also said that if she’s not in the Louisville area, she could be in the Indianapolis area.

Posted by Elizabethtown Police Department on Tuesday, March 5, 2019

